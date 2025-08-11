'I End Up Buying Less Food': Indigenous People Should Not Have To Go Hungry To Use The Internet

MENAFN - The Conversation) Access to the internet is not a luxury. It's an essential part of life. It shapes how people study, find and do work, access healthcare, stay connected with community and interact with government services.

For Indigenous peoples, the internet also plays a vital role in maintaining cultural connection, sharing knowledge, and keeping links to kin and Country strong.

Despite it being essential, a new study has found many Indigenous people are denied internet access because of poor infrastructure, high costs, lack of culturally appropriate training and inadequate services that don't meet community and individual needs.

This digital exclusion compounds existing disadvantage and makes daily living, such as paying bills, working, or getting an education, prohibitively difficult.

Our research

Digital inclusion refers to having sufficient access to appropriate devices and the internet, affordable connectivity, and the necessary skills and ability to use digital technologies safely.

Digital connection is not just a challenge in rural and remote areas. It is also a major issue in urban areas such as Western Sydney, which is home to one-tenth of Australia's population and the largest urban population of Indigenous peoples in the country.

Better digital inclusion is a key priority area under the Closing the Gap plan , but progress has been consistently hard to measure and the 2026 target is unlikely to be met .

A new report, First Nations Digital Inclusion in Western Sydney , chronicles the experiences of Indigenous peoples in Western Sydney through story telling, yarning circles and a survey of 105 Indigenous people.

While the study was concentrated to Western Sydney, the findings are consistent with other research nationwide.

We found some areas of Western Sydney simply don't have reliable internet . Even where coverage exists, many people cannot afford the high costs of data, devices and ongoing connection they need.

No one should have to choose between internet access and essential medicine, but this is the reality for many Indigenous people surveyed, with 27% of people cutting back on medicine to stay connected.

But access isn't the only problem. The digital divide is not just about having a device, it is also about feeling confident using it.

We found 66% of Indigenous participants in the study said they had never received any digital skills training. Elders and those who have not had the chance to build these skills are often left behind.

Online safety is also a serious concern. Of the Indigenous people surveyed, 74% reported experiencing racism or other forms of racial discrimination online. This creates further barriers to participation and trust.

What can be done?

The good news is there's lots that can be done to help.

Currently, Indigenous community-led organisations are stepping up to fill the digital gap, often on shoestring budgets. They're setting up free wifi hubs, distributing SIM cards and devices and offering digital support.

But Indigenous community-led organisations and the community sector can't do it alone. What's needed is government support and long-term investment to make digital inclusion a reality. This means tackling affordability head-on.

Solutions must include cheaper internet plans, low-cost devices and flexible payment options that are designed with Indigenous communities.

Governments and telecommunications companies should work in partnership to deliver programs such as free data in local areas or device lending schemes that enable people to stay connected without financial strain.

The government has a plan to get more Indigenous people online, but research shows many are still going without internet access. Rounak Amni/AAP

On the education front, we need culturally safe, community-led training programs for people of all ages. These could be embedded in schools, workplaces, and local services, particularly through Indigenous-led organisations that already have the trust of the community.

Tech companies must be held accountable for harmful content, and there must be stronger rules to protect users. At the same time, more investment is needed in Indigenous-led platforms and online safety programs that create welcoming spaces.

Public services such as Centrelink need to be more accessible and better designed for people without digital access. In-person services must not only remain available, but be strengthened, to ensure everyone can access the support they need in a way that works for them.

As documented in the report, Indigenous community organisations and peoples have the knowledge and experience and are leading the work to close the digital gap. Their leadership must be respected and supported through genuine partnerships, sustained funding and real decision-making power.

This is not just about technology. Digital inclusion for First Nations peoples is about fairness, dignity and justice.

The answers are already here. Indigenous peoples have shared what works. It is time for government and industry to listen and act.