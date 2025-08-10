Khelo India ASMITA Is Affirmative Action In Sports For Increasing Women's Participation, Says Raksha Khadse
The day-long event, which officially commenced with an opening ceremony, brought together aspiring footballers aged 13 and under. Raksha Khadse, while addressing the gathering, stated that this is the stage "where passion turns into performance," as the league seeks to unleash the "untapped talent" brimming within women's sports. The competition is designed to provide a platform for everyone "from first-time players to hidden champions".
She also underscored the league's broader mission. "This league isn't just about sports; it's about breaking barriers," she stated. "It is a powerful step towards affirmative action, bringing aspiring women players, including those from tribal and minority communities, right into the spotlight." The initiative, she added, is a clear articulation of the government's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
The Khelo India ASMITA league is a core component of the 'Khelo Bharat Niti', promoting sports for nation-building and women's empowerment. The league is a dedicated platform for young girls, addressing historical imbalances and creating new opportunities. This initiative is changing the narrative around women in sports, helping them challenge stereotypes and become new role models. The league's focus on grassroots talent aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, aiming to make India a global sporting powerhouse where women play a central role and find their identity through sports.
The inauguration was held in the presence of dignitaries including Ketakitai Patil and Farukh Shaikh, the Secretary of the Jalgaon District Football Association. Distinguished members of the college administration also participated, highlighting the broad-based institutional support. The event was held under the guidance of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, with support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and the Western India Football Association (WIFA).
