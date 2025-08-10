403
Uganda, South Sudan Vow to Strengthen Military, Peace Ties
(MENAFN) South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and Uganda’s Chief of Defense Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, met Saturday in the capital, Juba, for high-level talks aimed at reinforcing regional peace and military cooperation, amid escalating tensions along their shared border.
In a statement issued by the Ugandan military late Saturday, Kiir expressed gratitude for Uganda’s ongoing role in stabilizing South Sudan. Ugandan forces have been stationed in the country at the request of Juba, following repeated clashes between government troops and rebel factions.
Kainerugaba reaffirmed Kampala’s commitment to deeper bilateral defense ties, stating that Uganda will continue to support South Sudan’s security efforts.
Following the presidential meeting, Kainerugaba toured the tactical headquarters of Operation Mlinzi Wa Kimya—Swahili for “Silent Guardian”—where he met with deployed Ugandan troops and mission commanders. The operation is seen as a symbol of the growing strategic alliance between the two East African nations.
According to the statement, these interactions highlight the growing defense and security cooperation between Kampala and Juba.
The diplomatic push comes just weeks after a deadly clash at a disputed section of the border, where at least four soldiers were killed during a confrontation between Ugandan and South Sudanese forces. The land dispute centers on Uganda’s Yumbe and Moyo districts and South Sudan’s Kajo-Keji area.
While a joint committee has been established to manage the volatile border situation, both nations have yet to reach a final resolution. Skirmishes in the area continue to pose risks of escalation and draw regional diplomatic concern.
