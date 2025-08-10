Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov


2025-08-10 07:05:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN10082025000195011045ID1109908384

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search