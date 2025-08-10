403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moi Launches Services On Sahel App For Article Eight Withdrawn Nationalities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The article eight affairs office at the Ministry of Interior confirmed Sunday that services of "submitting status amendment" and "proof of seriousness" are available through Sahel application, allowing those concerned to submit proof that they have amended their status.
The ministry, in a press statement, explained that in the event a passport is obtained from country of origin, "adjustment of status" is selected, while in the event a passport is not obtained, "proof of seriousness" is selected to upload any certificate proving that.
It stated that after selecting "adjustment of status", a copy of the passport can be attached, the application can be submitted and the case can be tracked on Sahel.
In the event of any inquiry or complaint, one can submit a query through "Towasal" service on the app.
Communication with the article eight affairs office will be via phone call during official working hours from Sunday to Thursday from 8 am to 2:30 pm via the numbers (97283232 - 97284747 - 97293232 - 97283535). (end)
tm
The ministry, in a press statement, explained that in the event a passport is obtained from country of origin, "adjustment of status" is selected, while in the event a passport is not obtained, "proof of seriousness" is selected to upload any certificate proving that.
It stated that after selecting "adjustment of status", a copy of the passport can be attached, the application can be submitted and the case can be tracked on Sahel.
In the event of any inquiry or complaint, one can submit a query through "Towasal" service on the app.
Communication with the article eight affairs office will be via phone call during official working hours from Sunday to Thursday from 8 am to 2:30 pm via the numbers (97283232 - 97284747 - 97293232 - 97283535). (end)
tm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment