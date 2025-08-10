Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moi Launches Services On Sahel App For Article Eight Withdrawn Nationalities


2025-08-10 07:03:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The article eight affairs office at the Ministry of Interior confirmed Sunday that services of "submitting status amendment" and "proof of seriousness" are available through Sahel application, allowing those concerned to submit proof that they have amended their status.
The ministry, in a press statement, explained that in the event a passport is obtained from country of origin, "adjustment of status" is selected, while in the event a passport is not obtained, "proof of seriousness" is selected to upload any certificate proving that.
It stated that after selecting "adjustment of status", a copy of the passport can be attached, the application can be submitted and the case can be tracked on Sahel.
In the event of any inquiry or complaint, one can submit a query through "Towasal" service on the app.
Communication with the article eight affairs office will be via phone call during official working hours from Sunday to Thursday from 8 am to 2:30 pm via the numbers (97283232 - 97284747 - 97293232 - 97283535). (end)
tm


MENAFN10082025000071011013ID1109908354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search