Zelensky Thanks European Leaders For Joint Statement On Peace In Ukraine

2025-08-10 05:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook .

“The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine appreciates and fully supports the statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on peace for Ukraine.

Read also: FM: Only strength and unity can stop Russia; concessions provoke new aggression

According to Ukrinform, leaders of several European countries and the EU issued a statement on peace in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President

