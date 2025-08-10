Emirates To Add Fourth Daily Flight To London Gatwick
Dubai: Emirates is set to introduce a fourth daily flight between Dubai and London Gatwick from 8 February 2026. The flight will be operated by the airline's newest aircraft, the Airbus A350, offering customers the opportunity to experience its latest generation interiors, including Business Class and Premium Economy.
The fourth flight to London Gatwick brings the airline's total London services to 12 flights across three airports, offering customers more departure time choices and greater flexibility.
Operated by an A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, Emirates' new service EK069/070 will offer customers 32 lie-flat Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 28 Premium Economy seats, and 238 Economy Class seats.
The new fourth daily flight will also expand Emirates' UK operations to 140 weekly flights to eight key gateways: London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh - operated with a mix of A350s, A380s and Boeing 777s.
