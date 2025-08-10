403
Russia Works on Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant
(MENAFN) The Russian state-owned nuclear company Rosatom has initiated engineering assessments to identify the location for Kazakhstan’s inaugural nuclear power station.
Project representatives have characterized this endeavor as crucial for the nation’s future prospects.
Despite Western attempts to exclude Russian technology from international markets following the intensification of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Rosatom has persisted in advancing projects and securing new agreements across various countries.
In an official release on Friday, the corporation announced that “engineering surveys to determine the optimal site and prepare design documentation for the future high-capacity NPP” are currently taking place in Kazakhstan’s Almaty Region.
Rosatom’s CEO, Aleksey Likhachev, who was present at the launch event, referred to the initiative as “strategically important for Kazakhstan’s development.”
Similarly, Almasadam Satkaliyev, head of Kazakhstan’s atomic energy agency, praised the project as the country’s “strategic choice and a driver of long-term regional and national economic growth.”
Rosatom noted that the planned nuclear power plant will incorporate Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors, which have demonstrated their reliability at several sites in Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, and China.
