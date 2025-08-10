403
Trump contemplates region exchange between Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that a peace agreement to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict might involve some territorial exchanges between the two countries. Speaking while hosting the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House for a joint declaration on reopening a key transport route, Trump said the situation is complex but suggested that territory would be “swapped” for mutual benefit. He did not specify which areas might be involved.
Currently, Russian forces control parts of the Kharkov and Sumy regions in Ukraine. Russia captured the Sumy region earlier this year after repelling a Ukrainian offensive into Russia’s Kursk region. Ukraine had highlighted the recapture of Russian land near Sudzha as leverage for potential negotiations.
Although Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories in late 2022 following referendums, it does not yet fully control all these areas. Russian troops have secured the entire Lugansk People’s Republic, but fighting continues in the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic. Both Zaporozhye and Kherson regions remain contested, with Russia and Ukraine each controlling portions but not the main cities.
Russian officials have insisted on a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from these territories and have reiterated these demands in a draft peace roadmap presented during recent talks in Türkiye.
