Iran Applauds Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday publicly endorsed the recent peace agreement signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan, ending a decades-long conflict, while cautioning about external meddling near shared borders.
In an official statement, Tehran addressed the peace accord finalized at the White House on Friday by the leaders of the two South Caucasus neighbors, which marks a significant milestone in resolving their protracted territorial dispute.
The ministry highlighted that Iran has been carefully observing the unfolding events and progress in the South Caucasus and continues to maintain active communication with both Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the situation.
"No doubt, peace and stability in the South Caucasus region are in the interest of all regional countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the finalization of the text of the peace agreement by the two countries and evaluates the development as an important step towards ensuring sustainable peace in the region," the statement read.
At the same time, Tehran expressed apprehension about outside influence, warning: "However, Iran voices its concern about the negative consequences of any foreign interference in any way or form, especially in proximity to common borders, that would compromise sustainable regional security and stability."
Reaffirming its commitment to the peace process, Iran conveyed its readiness to maintain "constructive" cooperation with both Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual interests, aiming to promote regional peace, stability, and economic growth through bilateral and multilateral efforts.
The decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region, has plagued the two countries since 1988. Despite a ceasefire agreed upon in 1994, clashes persisted sporadically until the recent peace talks gained momentum.
