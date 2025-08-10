UAE Welcomes Historic Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

The UAE has welcomed the announcement of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, commending this step as a significant diplomatic milestone representing the success of dialogue and reinforcing the principles of good neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, praised the wisdom of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, and their aspirations to achieve peace.

Al Sayegh considered the agreement a reflection of the strong determination and unwavering commitment of both parties to peaceful solutions and dialogue, underscoring the importance of collective action in addressing regional issues and resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

Al Sayegh commended the unwavering endeavours of US President Donald Trump in facilitating this positive and constructive achievement. He reiterated the UAE's commitment to strengthening bridges of partnership and dialogue, and its support for any efforts that contribute to enhancing security and peace in the Caucasus region.

Al Sayegh underscored the UAE's deep-rooted relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasising the UAE's belief in the importance of initiating a new period of constructive cooperation between the two nations to achieve growth and prosperity for both peoples, and to advance development in the region.