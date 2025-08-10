403
Kazakhstan Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia
Amman, August 10 (Petra) -- The Republic of Kazakhstan has welcomed the peace agreement signed in Washington between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Advisor to the President and Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zheldibay, said that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev views the peace accord between the two countries as a historic event of great significance, according to Kazinform News Agency, citing Akorda.
The Head of State explained that the signing of this agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was made possible thanks to the active mediation efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, who succeeded in convincing the leaders of both nations to fully demonstrate political will and exercise strategic foresight.
Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan contributed to achieving these important agreements by offering the city of Almaty as the venue for ministerial-level negotiations on the key parameters of the peace treaty, which were held there.
