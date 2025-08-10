403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Georgian PM accuses ex-leader for causing war with Russia
(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has accused former President Mikhail Saakashvili and his administration of causing the 2008 conflict with Russia, claiming it served the interests of the “deep state” and brought severe harm to the nation.
Speaking on Friday during the 17th anniversary of the Five-Day War, Kobakhidze alleged that the attack on South Ossetia was carried out under Saakashvili’s direct orders. “Today we need to remember all the documents signed by the then government, which state that the Saakashvili regime started the war,” he said. “There is no escape from these documents, they are irrefutable proof that the then government unleashed the war and dealt a severe blow to the national interests of our country,” he added, suggesting that foreign powers had a role in sparking the conflict.
The war began in the early hours of August 8, 2008, when Georgian forces shelled Tskhinval, the capital of South Ossetia, and moved in to engage local militias as well as Russian peacekeepers stationed there.
South Ossetia and Abkhazia had broken away from Georgia in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, following a civil war that solidified their separation from Tbilisi.
Speaking on Friday during the 17th anniversary of the Five-Day War, Kobakhidze alleged that the attack on South Ossetia was carried out under Saakashvili’s direct orders. “Today we need to remember all the documents signed by the then government, which state that the Saakashvili regime started the war,” he said. “There is no escape from these documents, they are irrefutable proof that the then government unleashed the war and dealt a severe blow to the national interests of our country,” he added, suggesting that foreign powers had a role in sparking the conflict.
The war began in the early hours of August 8, 2008, when Georgian forces shelled Tskhinval, the capital of South Ossetia, and moved in to engage local militias as well as Russian peacekeepers stationed there.
South Ossetia and Abkhazia had broken away from Georgia in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, following a civil war that solidified their separation from Tbilisi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment