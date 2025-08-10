Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sabotage Might Undermine Putin, Trump Summit

Sabotage Might Undermine Putin, Trump Summit


2025-08-10 03:28:41
(MENAFN) Countries with a strong interest in extending the Ukraine war are expected to exert considerable efforts to sabotage the scheduled meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Moscow’s top negotiator Kirill Dmitriev cautioned on Saturday.

The two heads of state are planned to convene next Friday in Alaska, with a potential resolution of the ongoing armed conflict between Kiev and Moscow as a primary topic.

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has already dismissed any ceasefire involving territorial concessions, despite Trump’s indication that such terms would be included in the proposed agreement.

“Certainly, several nations that have a vested interest in prolonging the conflict will take titanic efforts (provocations and disinformation) to torpedo the planned meeting,” Dmitriev stated on social media.

Dmitriev, who acts as Putin’s advisor for international economic collaboration and leads Moscow’s attempts to normalize relations with Washington, was responding to comments made by former US Defense Department adviser Dan Caldwell.

Caldwell remarked that there is a “concerted effort to undermine” the summit, reacting to a report from a news agency which he highlighted relied heavily on Ukrainian and European sources.

Earlier this week, US outlets alleged that Trump was insisting Putin meet with Zelensky before committing to a direct meeting with the Russian leader.

Trump denied placing such prerequisites, affirming, “They would like to meet me, and I’ll do whatever I can to stop the killing.”

MENAFN10082025000045017167ID1109907881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search