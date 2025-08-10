'Op Sindoor Testament To Synergy, Operational Cohesion Among 3 Services': CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan described the success of 'Operation Sindoor' as a testament to the synergy and operational cohesion among the three Services. Addressing the participants of the 21st Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) and senior officers at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, the CDS shared strategic perspectives on Jointness & Integration in the Armed Forces, and highlighted key takeaways for shaping the future roadmap of integrated operations. General Anil Chauhan emphasised the importance of comprehensive capability development, Aatmanirbharta, and an in-depth understanding of the transformative changes being pursued in the military to address the disruptive changes in technology-driven modern warfare.

The CDS delivered an insightful talk on 'National Security Architecture and Higher Defence Management'. He outlined the evolution and current structure of India's defence organisation. He highlighted the achievements of the Department of Military Affairs, the functioning of national security committees crucial for decision-making, the implementation of reforms, including organisational restructuring, and the road map for theatre commands to enhance joint capability. The address underscored the importance of continued reforms, coordination and adaptability to meet evolving national security challenges. As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint logistics and integration, General Anil Chauhan released the 'Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics', a comprehensive guide prepared by CDM. Logistics is the backbone of military operations and integration of logistical processes across the Armed Forces is critical to achieving strategic objectives, he said primer marks a step forward in modernising the logistics systems, ensuring that the Armed Forces are always equipped and prepared for any challenge. It highlights core areas of logistics integration, digitisation, common provisioning, procurement, and integration with the national logistics framework. The document is aimed at enhancing Tri-service logistics coordination, improving efficiency, and ensuring greater organisational effectiveness across the Armed Forces.

The CDS also inaugurated the Smart Bike Public Bicycle Sharing Facility, a pioneering initiative to enable convenient access to eco-friendly e-bicycles for daily commutation to personnel at CDM, thereby reducing the carbon footprint. This project has been carried out by CDM in collaboration with Smart Bike Mobility Pvt Ltd and reflects the commitment of CDM towards green practices, embracing smart technology and healthier lifestyle alternatives.

Commandant, CDM Maj Gen Harsh Chhibber gave a comprehensive briefing on the recent initiatives in promoting professional military education for shaping the future strategic leadership of the Armed Forces.

The CDM, a premier Tri-service institution, continues to play a pivotal role in equipping senior officers with contemporary management skills essential for higher leadership roles. The ongoing 44-week HDMC includes 167 participants, including 12 officers from friendly nations, reinforcing India's commitment to regional cooperation and military diplomacy.