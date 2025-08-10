Kunming To Host The 23Rd Kunming International Flower Expo, Showcasing Global Floriculture Innovation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 9, 2025 7:53 am - IFEX and KIFE 2025 will host over 500 global exhibitors with exhibitions, forums, interactive experiences, and live demos, underscoring Kunming's role as a global hub for floriculture innovation and trade.

KUNMING, China, -- The 23rd Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo (IFEX) and China Kunming International Flower Expo (KIFE), taking place from September 19 to 21, 2025, at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, is set to bring together over 500 exhibitors from countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and France, positioning Kunming once again at the heart of global horticultural innovation and trade.

As one of Asia's leading floral industry events, this year's KIFE/IFEX will span 60,000 square meters, with more than 90% of the exhibition space already booked. The expo will feature specialized exhibitions, industry forums, interactive experiences, and live demonstrations, providing a comprehensive platform for showcasing global advancements in floriculture and fostering international trade cooperation.

One best highlight of the event is its strategic location. Situated in Yunnan, China's floral heartland, Kunming serves as a major distribution hub in Southwest China. With France honored as the guest country, a testament to international collaboration, national pavilions will highlight unique floral artistry and local varieties. Prominent French exhibitors such as Meilland International (roses), Morel (cyclamen), and Georges Delbard (roses and fruit trees) are set to impress audiences, while top Dutch breeders including De Ruiter, Van Den Berg Roses, Schreurs, and Rijkland will showcase their latest innovations in the floral industry.

Additionally, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the Flower Farm Visit, which offers a chance to explore a cutting-edge horticulture and network directly with the farm managers and breeders driving Asia's floral revolution.

The 2025 Asia International Tropical Plants Expo will invite well-known enterprises from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Panama, and other hot plants of the main places of origin. And the 2025 Yunnan International Berry Expo, centered on blueberries and encompassing other small berries such as strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries, is set to become a premier international event dedicated to the berry industry. The expo aims to showcase the latest global research achievements, technological applications, and market trends in the berry sector, providing a platform for communication and collaboration across the global berry industry chain. Concurrently, the 2nd Yunnan International Blueberry Industry Development Conference will also be held, featuring past speakers including Fall Greek, Planasa, Legro, Originalius, Haygrove, PLASTIKA, Joyvio Group, and SF Express.

The event will also host several professional forums that promise to deliver cutting-edge insights and strategies for the industry. One forum will focus on "New Plant Variety Protection in China (Floriculture)," exploring strategies for intellectual property protection in flower breeding. Another forum, "Modernization of Floriculture Infrastructure," will highlight the latest advances in agricultural technology. In addition, the "Digital Empowerment of Horticulture" forum will examine the ongoing digital transformation across the industry, while the "E-commerce Marketing for China's Floral Industry" session will offer valuable insights from top platforms and livestreaming influencers.

In 2024, the event made over 84,000 visits, with on-site transactions exceeding 200 million yuan. More than 92.3% of exhibitors reported high satisfaction with their participation.

"International visitors flocked to this year's exhibition, showcasing Yunnan's floral industry on a global scale. The event highlighted diverse regional blooms and cutting-edge varieties, advancing tech innovation in the field," said Duan Jinhui, exhibitor representative.

"There are many types of products and companies that can cooperate with. Many exhibitors with attractive designs, and this time there are more choices for equipment and technology which is good. We have seen new varieties and already negotiated with several companies to prepare for cooperation," said Rose Marie Gonzaga, Managing Director of Tri GonzFlower Trading Corp.

With full industry coverage, attendees will engage with over 6,000 distributors for one-stop floral sourcing. A smart business matching system offers efficient connections between enterprises and potential partners, while new varieties on display feature Yunnan's proprietary flower breeds leading industry trends. In addition, cultural events will showcase live floral art performances and present exclusive Kunming-themed floral souvenirs.

With a strategic vision to become Asia's leading flower trade hub, KIFE and IFEX aim to foster collaborative growth through innovation and global partnerships. For more information and to register, please visit the official website.