Ministry Of Awqaf Releases New Issue Of 'Research And Academic Papers' Series For Qatari Scholars

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Research and Islamic Studies at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has released the 15th volume in its series titled“Research and Academic Papers,” dedicated to Qatari researchers. The publication spans two volumes and nearly 1,000 pages.

Prepared by Qatari researcher Hessa bint Ahmed Al-Kuwari, the work-“Authentic Reports from the Life of the Chosen Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him”-is a significant addition to the Ministry's diverse series of publications.

It highlights the Department's deep interest in the Prophetic biography (Seerah), especially its authenticity, themes, and societal impact. The book also reflects the researcher's distinguished scholarly effort in compiling, verifying, and presenting its content with precision.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies, stated that this publication is part of a blessed series dedicated to Qatari scholars, a project supported by the Ministry of Awqaf as part of its pivotal role in printing, publishing, and distributing Islamic research. This initiative continues Qatar's longstanding tradition of supporting Islamic scholarship and nurturing local scholars and thinkers.

He added that this new work is a notable attempt to present the Prophet's life (peace be upon him) through critical examination of its transmission chains, selecting only the authentic reports based on the researcher's scholarly assessment. This is crucial for a deeper understanding of Islam, the evolution of Islamic legislation, and its practical application in the early Muslim community.

The Prophet's life, he emphasised, is not merely a story to be told, but a comprehensive model for life, a source of education, and a standard for Muslims to emulate in their personal, familial, and societal lives.

The book's importance stems from the significance of its subject, as the researcher explains.

Studying the Seerah is an act of worship, a means of drawing closer to God, a way to earn His love and forgiveness, a cause for spiritual growth, and a path to true belief in the finality of Muhammad's (PBUH) prophethood.

It also aids in understanding the Qur'an and Sunnah, recognizing the companions and how Islamic principles were reflected in their lives. The Seerah, she notes, is a mirror of truth and a guide to distinguish right from wrong, helping the believer to truly know his Lord.

The methodology adopted by the researcher further enhances the book's value. It is an academic work that attempts, as much as possible, to chronologically present historical events, while also extracting lessons and moral insights from them.

This release stands as a scholarly contribution to the body of Islamic studies in Qatar, and a testament to the Ministry's commitment to nurturing local academic talent and preserving the integrity of Islamic knowledge.