Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India’s national security chief meets with Russian Deputy PM

India’s national security chief meets with Russian Deputy PM


2025-08-10 02:28:26
(MENAFN) India’s national security chief held talks with a senior Russian Deputy Prime Minister in Moscow on Friday, according to a statement from Russian authorities.

The meeting marked the adviser’s third high-level engagement in the Russian capital within two days. A day earlier, he had met the head of Russia’s Security Council and held discussions with President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian deputy prime minister, who co-chaired the most recent session of a bilateral intergovernmental commission in Mumbai in November 2024, discussed a broad agenda with the Indian envoy.

“The sides discussed issues of military-technical cooperation between Russia and India, as well as the implementation of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft, metallurgy, and the chemical industry,” the statement read.

The visit came amid worsening relations between New Delhi and Washington, after US President Donald Trump ordered a 25% tariff on Indian imports in response to the country’s continued purchases of Russian oil. This was on top of existing duties of the same rate, introduced after the two nations failed to finalize a trade agreement.

MENAFN10082025000045017281ID1109907698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search