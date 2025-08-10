403
India’s national security chief meets with Russian Deputy PM
(MENAFN) India’s national security chief held talks with a senior Russian Deputy Prime Minister in Moscow on Friday, according to a statement from Russian authorities.
The meeting marked the adviser’s third high-level engagement in the Russian capital within two days. A day earlier, he had met the head of Russia’s Security Council and held discussions with President Vladimir Putin.
The Russian deputy prime minister, who co-chaired the most recent session of a bilateral intergovernmental commission in Mumbai in November 2024, discussed a broad agenda with the Indian envoy.
“The sides discussed issues of military-technical cooperation between Russia and India, as well as the implementation of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft, metallurgy, and the chemical industry,” the statement read.
The visit came amid worsening relations between New Delhi and Washington, after US President Donald Trump ordered a 25% tariff on Indian imports in response to the country’s continued purchases of Russian oil. This was on top of existing duties of the same rate, introduced after the two nations failed to finalize a trade agreement.
