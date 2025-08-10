Russian Troops Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Fires And Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"During the night, Russian troops targeted the Synelnykove district using a UAV. Several fires broke out in the district center, causing damage to infrastructure. A transport company sustained destruction, and two private homes were damaged," Lysak wrote.

The Vasylkivka and Mezhova communities were also affected. An administrative building and a residential house were destroyed.

Explosions were reported in the Nikopol district as well. Russian forces deployed FPV drones and heavy artillery, striking the district center along with the Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrov communities.

No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 drones over the region.

Photo credit: SES , illustrative