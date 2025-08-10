Russian Troops Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Fires And Damage Reported
"During the night, Russian troops targeted the Synelnykove district using a UAV. Several fires broke out in the district center, causing damage to infrastructure. A transport company sustained destruction, and two private homes were damaged," Lysak wrote.
The Vasylkivka and Mezhova communities were also affected. An administrative building and a residential house were destroyed.Read also: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region 491 times over past day – three dead, one injured
Explosions were reported in the Nikopol district as well. Russian forces deployed FPV drones and heavy artillery, striking the district center along with the Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrov communities.
No casualties have been reported.
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 drones over the region.
Photo credit: SES , illustrative
