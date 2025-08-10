Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Fires And Damage Reported

Russian Troops Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Fires And Damage Reported


2025-08-10 02:05:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"During the night, Russian troops targeted the Synelnykove district using a UAV. Several fires broke out in the district center, causing damage to infrastructure. A transport company sustained destruction, and two private homes were damaged," Lysak wrote.

The Vasylkivka and Mezhova communities were also affected. An administrative building and a residential house were destroyed.

Read also: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region 491 times over past day – three dead, one injured

Explosions were reported in the Nikopol district as well. Russian forces deployed FPV drones and heavy artillery, striking the district center along with the Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrov communities.

No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 drones over the region.

Photo credit: SES , illustrative

MENAFN10082025000193011044ID1109907664

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search