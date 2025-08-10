403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNSC Reschedules Emergency Gaza Session
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council (UNSC) is set to deliberate on Israel’s move to seize Gaza City on Sunday rather than Saturday.
Diplomatic insiders informed a news agency that the date for the urgent meeting has been altered.
Initially planned for Saturday, the session will now take place on Aug. 10 and is anticipated to begin at 10 a.m. local time. No explanation was provided for the adjustment.
According to sources, the emergency gathering was requested by the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.
In light of Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City, the meeting has received support from all Security Council members except Panama — the current chair — and the US.
Late Thursday, Israel’s Security Cabinet authorized a strategy to occupy Gaza City, located in the northern section of the territory.
Before the Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated to a news outlet that his administration aims to "take full control of all of Gaza."
Diplomatic insiders informed a news agency that the date for the urgent meeting has been altered.
Initially planned for Saturday, the session will now take place on Aug. 10 and is anticipated to begin at 10 a.m. local time. No explanation was provided for the adjustment.
According to sources, the emergency gathering was requested by the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.
In light of Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City, the meeting has received support from all Security Council members except Panama — the current chair — and the US.
Late Thursday, Israel’s Security Cabinet authorized a strategy to occupy Gaza City, located in the northern section of the territory.
Before the Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated to a news outlet that his administration aims to "take full control of all of Gaza."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment