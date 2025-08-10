Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNSC Reschedules Emergency Gaza Session

2025-08-10 02:02:53
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council (UNSC) is set to deliberate on Israel’s move to seize Gaza City on Sunday rather than Saturday.

Diplomatic insiders informed a news agency that the date for the urgent meeting has been altered.

Initially planned for Saturday, the session will now take place on Aug. 10 and is anticipated to begin at 10 a.m. local time. No explanation was provided for the adjustment.

According to sources, the emergency gathering was requested by the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.

In light of Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City, the meeting has received support from all Security Council members except Panama — the current chair — and the US.

Late Thursday, Israel’s Security Cabinet authorized a strategy to occupy Gaza City, located in the northern section of the territory.

Before the Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated to a news outlet that his administration aims to "take full control of all of Gaza."

