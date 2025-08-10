403
Pro-Palestine Protesters Gather in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembled in Istanbul’s Beyazit Square on Saturday evening, following evening prayers, to denounce Israel’s ongoing “genocide” and “starvation” in Gaza.
The protest, which involved various non-governmental organizations alongside numerous citizens, continued with a march toward the iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque.
Attendees aimed to highlight the severe humanitarian emergency and show unity with the people of Gaza amid intensifying violence and extreme shortages of essential food and medical aid.
Event organizers urged the global community to act swiftly to end the ongoing suffering.
Israel has been under growing condemnation for its actions in Gaza, where it has reportedly killed over 61,000 individuals since October 2023.
The military operations have ravaged the territory, resulting in deaths from both hunger and malnutrition.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Furthermore, Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice concerning its assault on the enclave.
