Heatwave To Persist Across Kingdom Through Wednesday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 10 (Petra) – The Kingdom remains under the influence of the ongoing heatwave on Sunday, with hot conditions prevailing over the highlands and scorching weather across the rest of the regions.
Medium- and high-altitude clouds are expected to appear, and brief, scattered showers are forecast, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the Kingdom, which may be accompanied by occasional thunder.
Winds will be moderate, shifting from northeasterly to northwesterly, with intermittent gusts stirring dust, especially in desert areas.
In its daily report, the Jordan Meteorological Department urged the public to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and to be cautious of possible reduced horizontal visibility due to dust during the evening and night in desert regions.
The department also warned against leaving children in closed vehicles, even for short periods, and against discarding fire remnants or cigarette butts in forested areas.
Citizens are advised to drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and to refrain from leaving flammable materials inside vehicles.
The hot weather pattern is expected to persist through Wednesday, with high-altitude areas experiencing hot conditions and other regions facing extreme heat.
Medium- and high-level clouds will continue to appear, and there remains a chance of brief, localized light showers over limited parts of the south and east. Winds will be moderate northeasterly, becoming active at times, particularly in desert areas.
Forecast temperatures for today are as follows: Eastern Amman: 41C / 26C; Western Amman: 39C / 24C; Northern Highlands: 37C / 26C; Sharah Highlands: 38C / 24C; Badia: 43C / 28C; Plains: 40C / 25C; Northern Jordan Valley: 42C / 28C; Southern Jordan Valley: 42C / 32C; Dead Sea: 42C / 31C; and Aqaba: 43C / 31C.
