Kyrgyzstan Reports Positive FDI Growth For 1Q2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kyrgyzstan increased 1.4 times in January-March 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $288.3 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee shows that during the first quarter of 2025, the FDI inflow exceeded outflows by $106.3 million.

The majority of FDI (92 percent) was directed to enterprises in manufacturing, financial intermediation and insurance, mining, wholesale and retail trade, as well as information and communications sectors.

Investments in financial intermediation and insurance surged 6.7 times, mining and information and communications sectors grew 1.4 times, while manufacturing saw an 11.1 percent increase. In contrast, investments in wholesale and retail trade declined by 8.8 percent.

FDI inflows from non-CIS countries rose 19.2 percent compared to the same period last year, mainly driven by growth from China (mining, manufacturing), Türkiye (mining, financial intermediation and insurance), and the Netherlands (information and communications).

FDI from CIS countries doubled, increasing 2.1 times compared to January-March 2024, primarily due to investments from Kazakhstan (financial intermediation and insurance) and Russia (manufacturing).