Drone Operators Destroy Rare North Korean 140-Mm Mortar In Sumy Region
"Our FPV pilots in Sumy region destroyed a North Korean 140-mm mortar! This rare piece of equipment, which the Russians received from the DPRK , will now appear in the enemy's casualty reports. According to Russian sources, such deliveries are part of an expanded military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang," the video caption reads.Read also: 79 clashes on frontline, hardest battles are near Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka
As reported by Ukrinform, in the North Slobozhanskyi direction, fighters from the 5th Border Guard Detachment, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed an armored personnel carrier and a D-30 cannon belonging to the Russian invaders.
Photo: video screenshot
