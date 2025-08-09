UAE: Job Offer During Probation? What The Law Says About Resigning During First 6 Months

Are you currently on probation and received another job offer ? Or perhaps you've decided to resign and leave the UAE altogethe . Before making a move, it's important to understand the regulations that govern resignations during your first months with a company.

UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relationships and its amendments have defined the specific commitments that employees need to adhere to if they wish to leave their jobs while on probation.

According to this law, an employee's probation period cannot exceed six months. Any probationary term longer than that is unlawful.

Conditions governing resignation during these six months aim to protect the employer's rights as well as enhancing labour market flexibility, competitiveness, and ease of doing business.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has recently shared these regulations explained.

Switching jobs inside the country

If an employee wishes to move to another job withing the country, they must notify their employer at least one month in advance.

Employees can choose between doing this or compensating their employer with an amount equal to their wage for the notice period or the remaining duration.

The old employer has the right to demand that the new one compensate them for the costs of recruiting and contracting with the worker.

Resigning to leave the UAE

If the employee wants to terminate their contract during the probation period in order to leave the country, they must provide the employer with at least 14 days' notice before the intended termination date, or compensate the employer with an amount equal to their full wage for the notice period or the remaining portion of it.

Failure to comply with the notice requirement will result in the employee being ineligible for a work permit in the country for one year from the date of departure.