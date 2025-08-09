Himachal Brothers Defend Marriage To Same Woman, Cite Century-Old Custom
Pradeep Negi and Kapil Negi, from Shillai's Thindo family, married Sunita Chauhan of Kunhat village last month under the 'Jodidar Pratha'-- a form of fraternal polyandry practised among the Hatti community in the Trans-Giri region. The custom, also known locally as 'Jodidara,' is followed in certain parts of Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand.Also Read | Himachal brothers marry one woman, embrace polyandry tradition; netizens react
In a video posted on Facebook, elder brother Pradeep said the practice is“deeply rooted in culture” and is not a matter of personal publicity.“This is our tradition, and we are not ashamed of it. We are not affected by social media criticism. Similar customs also exist in Uttarakhand's Jaunsar-Bawar region,” he said.
Younger brother Kapil emphasised that the marriage was consensual.“Our wife, our family, and both of us agreed to it. This was not forced. We have our community's blessing,” he said.Also Read | 2 brothers, 1 wife: Why is polyandry practiced by Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe
The brothers explained that the primary purpose of such marriages has historically been to prevent ancestral farmland from being divided among heirs - an important consideration for families living in the hills. Traditionally, the eldest brother is regarded as the legal father of children born from such unions.
The three-day wedding, held from July 12 in Shillai, featured folk music, traditional dances, and community celebrations.Also Read | Woman marries 2 brothers in Himachal, says 'we believe in being transparent'
Urging people to respect their choice, Pradeep said,“We want to stay united and keep love among us. We are happy, and we don't want unnecessary judgment from outsiders.”
