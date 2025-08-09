New Polish President To Meet Trump In Washington
“In an official congratulatory letter delivered on the inauguration day, U.S. President Donald Trump invited Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the White House for an official working meeting on September 3, 2025,” Szefernaker wrote on social media X.
The statement said that Nawrocki had repeatedly stressed the importance of good relations between Poland and the United States. He had already met with Trump in the Oval Office shortly before the May elections and received the support of the American leader.Read also: Tusk predicts freeze in hostilities in Ukraine in near future
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 6, newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki took the oath of office
Photo: facebook/Karol Nawrocki
