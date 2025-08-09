Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Polish President To Meet Trump In Washington


2025-08-09 07:05:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this, citing a statement by the Chief of the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Poland, Paweł Szfernaker.

“In an official congratulatory letter delivered on the inauguration day, U.S. President Donald Trump invited Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the White House for an official working meeting on September 3, 2025,” Szefernaker wrote on social media X.

The statement said that Nawrocki had repeatedly stressed the importance of good relations between Poland and the United States. He had already met with Trump in the Oval Office shortly before the May elections and received the support of the American leader.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 6, newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki took the oath of office

Photo: facebook/Karol Nawrocki

