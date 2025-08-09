403
US consultants proposed mass resettlement of Palestinians to Africa
(MENAFN) The Financial Times reports that the US advisory firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) developed a model proposing the relocation of about 25% of Palestinians from Gaza to other countries, including Somalia, as part of postwar redevelopment plans. This follows former President Donald Trump’s suggestion earlier this year to move over 2 million Palestinians out of Gaza to neighboring nations, aiming to transform the area into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who supports the plan, has announced intentions for a full military takeover of Gaza before handing it over to a transitional Arab government. BCG’s relocation proposal included multiple scenarios and cost estimates for what was described as a “temporary relocation program,” with the majority of Palestinians expected not to return.
The plan also involved preliminary US talks with Somaliland to establish a military base in exchange for recognizing its sovereignty, with Palestinian resettlement as one of the discussion points. BCG initially created the model for a group of Israeli businessmen working on postwar Gaza strategies but later distanced itself from the controversial project, firing the employees involved.
The relocation plan has been widely rejected by key regional actors and criticized by European allies and the UN, which has condemned it as ethnic cleansing.
