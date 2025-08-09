Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US consultants proposed mass resettlement of Palestinians to Africa

US consultants proposed mass resettlement of Palestinians to Africa


2025-08-09 06:45:24
(MENAFN) The Financial Times reports that the US advisory firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) developed a model proposing the relocation of about 25% of Palestinians from Gaza to other countries, including Somalia, as part of postwar redevelopment plans. This follows former President Donald Trump’s suggestion earlier this year to move over 2 million Palestinians out of Gaza to neighboring nations, aiming to transform the area into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who supports the plan, has announced intentions for a full military takeover of Gaza before handing it over to a transitional Arab government. BCG’s relocation proposal included multiple scenarios and cost estimates for what was described as a “temporary relocation program,” with the majority of Palestinians expected not to return.

The plan also involved preliminary US talks with Somaliland to establish a military base in exchange for recognizing its sovereignty, with Palestinian resettlement as one of the discussion points. BCG initially created the model for a group of Israeli businessmen working on postwar Gaza strategies but later distanced itself from the controversial project, firing the employees involved.

The relocation plan has been widely rejected by key regional actors and criticized by European allies and the UN, which has condemned it as ethnic cleansing.

MENAFN09082025000045015687ID1109906386

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search