Zambia dismisses US allegation over Chinese-owned mine
(MENAFN) The Zambian government has dismissed a recent US Embassy health alert warning of toxic contamination following a waste spill from a Chinese-operated mine into a major waterway in February. Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the situation has been under control for months since the Sino Metals Leach Zambia dam breach released millions of gallons of acidic effluent.
The US Embassy had advised its staff to evacuate the Kitwe region, citing environmental data that indicated the presence of hazardous substances like arsenic, cyanide, uranium, and other heavy metals, posing both immediate and long-term health risks.
At a press conference, Mweetwa reported that water pH levels have returned to safe ranges and heavy metal concentrations are steadily declining, meaning the immediate danger to humans, animals, and plants has been averted. He stressed there is no cause for alarm among residents or the international community. Of 200 water samples tested, 37 met safety standards while others remain under review, with no deaths reported so far.
Local media have noted the contamination spread over 100 kilometers, causing fish and livestock deaths and raising concerns among communities and environmental groups. The Chinese mining company has cooperated fully with authorities and is funding mitigation efforts.
The incident recalls Zambia’s longstanding environmental problems related to the Kabwe mine, notorious for lead poisoning affecting over 100,000 people. Zambia’s Copperbelt region, a major copper producer, hosts several Chinese-backed mining projects.
