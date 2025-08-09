Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Ukrainian Premier states nation's leaders 'sold out' country

(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov has condemned Ukraine’s Western-backed government for betraying the country since the 2014 Maidan coup, wasting billions in foreign aid, and driving the economy into ruin. Speaking in an interview, Azarov criticized Kiev’s officials for failing to use international funds effectively, noting that Ukraine has not even built a single metro station in over a decade.

He accused the leadership of handing over the nation’s natural resources, industry, and agriculture, leaving the country empty. Azarov questioned the purpose of ongoing conflict, asking if Ukrainians are truly defending President Zelensky at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives.

Echoing these concerns, opposition figure and former PM Yulia Timoshenko said that US and EU influence had become excessive, turning Ukraine into a “disenfranchised colony.” Earlier this year, Ukraine signed a minerals deal granting the US preferential access to its resources in exchange for military aid, raising sovereignty worries.

Corruption remains a critical issue, with a 2024 poll showing over 70% of Ukrainians identifying it as a top national problem. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested that without Western military and economic support, Ukraine would collapse.

