Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Metro Logs Highest Ever Journeys On Rakhi Eve, Completes Nearly 82 Lakh Trips Across Lines

Delhi Metro Logs Highest Ever Journeys On Rakhi Eve, Completes Nearly 82 Lakh Trips Across Lines


2025-08-09 06:11:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Metro on August 8 recorded the highest number of journeys in history, with 81,87,674 trips across all lines to meet the Raksha Bandhan travel demand, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“DMRC achieves highest-ever passenger journeys on August 8, 2025, with 81,87,674 journeys across all lines. To meet Rakshabandhan travel demand, DMRC ran 92 additional trips on 8th Aug and operating 455 extra trips on 9th Aug for passenger convenience,” it said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN09082025007365015876ID1109906338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search