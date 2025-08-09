Delhi Metro Logs Highest Ever Journeys On Rakhi Eve, Completes Nearly 82 Lakh Trips Across Lines

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Metro on August 8 recorded the highest number of journeys in history, with 81,87,674 trips across all lines to meet the Raksha Bandhan travel demand, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“DMRC achieves highest-ever passenger journeys on August 8, 2025, with 81,87,674 journeys across all lines. To meet Rakshabandhan travel demand, DMRC ran 92 additional trips on 8th Aug and operating 455 extra trips on 9th Aug for passenger convenience,” it said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)