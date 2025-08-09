Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Malta Eye Closer Ties

2025-08-09 06:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador in Malta Meshal Al-Mudhaf and Undersecretary of the Maltese Foreign Ministry Christopher Cutajar discussed ways of promoting bilateral ties and several global issues, mainly Gaza.
The ambassador voiced Kuwait's appreciation to the government of Malta for its recently announced intention to officially recognize the State of Palestine, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Malta said in a press release on Saturday.
He spoke highly of this step as contributing to implementing relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative regarding the Palestinian people's self-determination and an independent statehood on the 1967 border with Jerusalem as its capital.
Al-Mudhaf noted that the Maltese side is sincerely willing to further expand its relations with the State of Kuwait to cover all fields, specifically economy and tourism.
On July 30, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that his country would recognize the state of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September.
"Our country's position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East," Abela was quoted as saying.
Abela's announcement came just hours after a similar declaration by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and days after France revealed its own plans for recognition. (end)
