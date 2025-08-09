We Are Not Going To Occupy Gaza: Israeli PM Netanyahu

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, Aug 9 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will not occupy Gaza but will instead demilitarise the territory and set up a peaceful civilian administration.

“We are not going to occupy Gaza - we are going to free Gaza from Hamas. Gaza will be demilitarised, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organisation. This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future,” Netanyahu posted on X.

The remarks came after the Israeli Security Cabinet's recent plan to take over Gaza City sparked criticism, with many saying the decision violates international law, worsens the Gaza humanitarian crisis, and undermines efforts to reach a ceasefire deal.

Netanyahu's office on Friday stated that the security cabinet had approved a plan for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to take over Gaza City.

In a statement, Israel PM's office said that Israel will provide humanitarian aid to the people residing outside combat zones on what it termed the decision taken by the cabinet to back Netanyahu's "proposal to defeat Hamas."

Israeli Opposition leaders have criticised the cabinet's approval of a plan to occupy Gaza City, terming it a "disaster that will lead to many more disasters" and that will result in the deaths of Israeli hostages and soldiers.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid termed the cabinet's decision "a disaster that will lead to more disasters."

He stated that Israel National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich "dragged" Netanyahu into a move that could cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayer, and lead to a political collapse.

"In complete contradiction to the opinion of the military and security ranks, without considering the erosion and exhaustion of the fighting forces, Ben Gvir and Smotrich dragged Netanyahu into a move that will take months, lead to the death of the hostages, the killing of many soldiers, cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayer, and lead to a political collapse. This is exactly what Hamas wanted: For Israel to be trapped in the field without a goal, without defining the picture of the day after, in a useless occupation that no one understands where it is leading," Lapid posted on X.