Japanese Premier Dismisses Calls to Resign

2025-08-09 03:22:04
(MENAFN) Japan’s head of government, Shigeru Ishiba, dismissed fresh appeals to quit on Friday, following his ruling alliance’s failure to maintain control of the upper chamber in the July 20 ballot.

Ishiba responded to internal criticism during a combined session of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner Komeito, stating he must uphold his "responsibility to the country," as reported by a news agency.

The significant gathering united legislators from both chambers of parliament to deliberate on the consequences of the electoral loss.

The coalition had previously surrendered control of the lower chamber last year, increasing the political strain on Ishiba.

Following the approximately two-hour discussion, the prime minister told journalists that he would consider the feedback from fellow party members “seriously.”

Though the joint session does not hold the power to depose the party’s leadership, a leadership vote can be initiated mid-term if the majority of lawmakers and local party leaders support it

LDP representatives indicated the party might contemplate organizing an internal leadership contest before the anticipated 2027 election — an uncommon step.

When questioned about the likelihood of an early leadership race, a role he currently occupies, Ishiba stated: “All I can say is that it will be handled properly in line with the party rules.”

