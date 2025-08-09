Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Armenia Make Bold Step To End Three Decades Of Conflict - Pakistani FM

2025-08-09 03:05:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijan and Armenia take a decisive step towards resolving a bitter conflict that has lasted for over three decades, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Today marks a truly historic moment as Azerbaijan and Armenia take a decisive step towards resolving a bitter conflict that has lasted for over three decades. I commend the vision and resolve shown by President Ilham Aliyev in steering this process, and deeply appreciate the role of President Donald Trump in facilitating this breakthrough. I also extend my heartiest congratulations to my brother Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as Azerbaijan moves forward on the path of peace with Armenia”, he said

Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed hope that this milestone would pave the way in the Caucasus for a future free of the painful shadows of the past and built on peace and stability.

