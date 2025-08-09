Azerbaijan, Armenia Make Bold Step To End Three Decades Of Conflict - Pakistani FM
“Today marks a truly historic moment as Azerbaijan and Armenia take a decisive step towards resolving a bitter conflict that has lasted for over three decades. I commend the vision and resolve shown by President Ilham Aliyev in steering this process, and deeply appreciate the role of President Donald Trump in facilitating this breakthrough. I also extend my heartiest congratulations to my brother Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as Azerbaijan moves forward on the path of peace with Armenia”, he said
Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed hope that this milestone would pave the way in the Caucasus for a future free of the painful shadows of the past and built on peace and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment