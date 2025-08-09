Robosense Showcases Active Camera At WRC 2025, Defining The The Real Eye Of Robots

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Simultaneously, leveraging its outstanding product capabilities, RoboSense supported more than ten global robotics partners-including the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics, Dobot Robotics, Ti5 Robot, CASBOT, Hubei Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center, Unitree Robotics, and Pudu Robotics-in exhibiting multiple cutting-edge products at the event. Together, they painted a vivid picture of the accelerating momentum of Chinese robotics technology across diverse industries.

Active Camera: The Real Eye of Robots

In recent years, general-purpose robots, represented by humanoid robots, have rapidly transitioned from concept to practical application. At the same time, segmented markets such as lawn-mowing robots, service robots, and industrial robots are accelerating their progress toward commercial deployment. To function and work effectively in the real world, robots must first be able to clearly view and understand the 3D structure, color patterns, and light variations of their surroundings.

Based on innovations in sensor architecture, self-developed chips, and AI capabilities, RoboSense has launched the "Real Eye of Robots" series - Active Camera . The Active Camera employs an innovative architecture that integrates multiple sensors into a single hardware unit, delivering color information, depth data, and motion status, while achieving spatiotemporal fusion of these three data types. This breakthrough completely overcomes the traditional 3D vision limitations of unclear perception, low accuracy, and slow response, enabling highly robust, precise, and active perception capabilities that deeply understand the environment.

After the launch of the first Active Camera platform product, AC1, in March 2025, the new product AC2 made its first public appearance at this year's WRC, once again attracting widespread global attention in the robotics field. AC2 is scheduled for official launch later this year.

Moving forward, RoboSense will continue to expand the Active Camera series with more product offerings and supporting tools, unlocking the potential of AI-driven innovation for cutting-edge research. This will help save development time and resources for mass production and commercial projects, while continuously building a perception technology platform applicable across diverse industries. RoboSense aims to deliver significant value in fields such as embodied robotics, general robotics, and digital twins.

Open-Source Ecosystem Drives Dual Engagement Between Developers and End Users

At the same time, RoboSense also presented its AI-Ready ecosystem in detail. Designed for Active Camera developers, this ecosystem aims to help developers across various fields efficiently complete robotic product prototyping and commercial application deployment.

The AI-Ready ecosystem provides comprehensive development support, including open-source tools, AI algorithms, reference cases, and datasets. It continuously attracts both algorithm developers and application developers to become Active Camera users. Application developers can easily leverage the integrated algorithms on the Active Camera platform to create innovative features tailored to their specific use cases, accelerating the transition from prototype to mass production and commercial deployment. Meanwhile, AI algorithm and embedded systems developers benefit from the ecosystem's diverse scenarios to continuously optimize and iterate their algorithms and hardware-software solutions, effectively connecting their technologies with customers and market opportunities.

Driving Commercial Deployment & Connecting Thousands of Application Scenarios

At the WRC event, powered by RoboSense's "The Real Eye of Robots" product series, multiple robotics partners-including Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics, Dobot Robotics, CASBOT, Pudu Robotics, Unitree Robotics, and Hubei Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center-showcased their well-known products, drawing strong attention and enthusiastic interactions from attendees.

The exhibition highlighted the dynamic and flourishing innovation within China's robotics industry. As a key player in the embodied robotics movement, RoboSense showcased its comprehensive "Real Eye of Robots" series, leading a major shift in robotic vision development. By providing developers with a streamlined, user-friendly, and innovative one-stop solution, RoboSense is accelerating the commercial deployment of cutting-edge robotic products.

