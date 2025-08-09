Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Modi Discuss Ukraine Conflict

2025-08-09 01:48:01
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephone conversation to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as per a Friday announcement from New Delhi.

This dialogue between the two heads of state occurred shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, accusing India of benefiting from its oil transactions with Russia.

According to the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, Putin informed Modi of the most recent updates concerning the Ukraine situation.

Modi emphasized India’s “consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Both leaders also evaluated the advancement in their mutual relations and “reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” the statement continued.

Additionally, Modi extended an invitation to Putin to attend the 23rd annual India-Russia summit, which will be hosted by the South Asian country later this year.

A distinct communication from the Kremlin revealed that Putin conveyed to Modi the main outcomes of his recent talks in Moscow with US envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Expressing gratitude for this information, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's consistent position in favor of political-diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine," the statement noted.

The two leaders also shared perspectives on significant matters, including commercial relations, financial ties, and collaborative investments.

