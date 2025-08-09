Sap Music Group Emerges As A Global Powerhouse In Digital Music Distribution And Publishing

Sap Music Group , powered by Sap Media Publishing Ltd, is making waves across the global music industry with its transformative approach to digital music distribution and publishing administration. Headquartered in the UK with strategic operations across Africa, the company is rapidly becoming the go-to partner for independent artists, record labels, and music entrepreneurs seeking transparency, speed, and global reach.

Founded on the principle of empowering creatives, Sap Music Group provides 100% free distribution to major digital service providers (DSPs) including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack, YouTube Music, and over 150+ global platforms. What sets the company apart is its commitment to fast payouts, comprehensive publishing administration, and its robust support system for artists at every level.

“We believe African talent deserves a global platform with global treatment,” says Frank K. Harrison , CEO of Sap Media Publishing Ltd.“Our mission is to make sure that artists get paid fairly, get published properly, and go global from day one.”

In a bold move to expand its African operations, Raphael Opoku Ansah was recently appointed as Label Manager for Africa, tasked with onboarding and supporting artists and labels across the continent. This strategic appointment is expected to deepen Sap Music Group's presence in markets like Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya.

With a user-friendly onboarding process, free artist/label account creation, and integrated royalty collection systems, Sap Music Group is designed for the digital age. It also handles publishing administration without stress - collecting mechanical and performance royalties from global sources like The MLC, SoundExchange, and worldwide PROs.

From managing catalogs of over 10,000+ releases to representing artists such as Broda Harrison, Richie 9ice, ANGGA DERMAWAN, and labels like Trust Music Records (Ghana) and Clickhypes Media (Nigeria), Sap Music Group is positioning itself as a trusted leader in the independent music movement.

For partnerships, distribution, or publishing inquiries contact below.