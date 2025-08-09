Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Modi, Putin Hold Phone Talks Amid Rising U.S. Pressure On India-Russia Oil Trade

2025-08-09 12:05:18
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (NNN-PTI) – Amid the ongoing U.S. pressure on India-Russia oil trade, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, yesterday, held a phone conversation with Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Modi posted a statement on social media, saying that, he was looking forward to hosting the Russian president, later this year.

“I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.– NNN-PTI

