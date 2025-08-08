Ardagh Group Transaction Support Agreement - Accession Update
|
Instrument
|
Consideration
|
Existing SSNs
|
Consenting SSN Holders who sign up or accede to the TSA on or before the Early Consent Time will exchange their Existing SSNs at par into new Exchange SSNs.
Each other Consenting SSN Holder or Non-Consenting SSN Holder will exchange their Existing SSNs at a rate of $800 in principal amount of Exchange SSNs for each $1,000 in principal amount of Existing SSNs.
|
Existing SUNs
|
Each Consenting SUN Holder and Non-Consenting SUN Holder will receive their pro rata portion of 70% of the 92.5% allocation of EquityCo Shares.
In addition to the allocation in the paragraph above, each Consenting SUN Holder who signs up to or accedes to the TSA on or before the Early Consent Time will additionally receive their pro rata share of 30% of the 92.5% allocation of EquityCo Shares.
|
Existing PIK Notes
|
Each Consenting PIK Holder and Non-Consenting PIK Holder will receive their pro rata portion of 70% of the 7.5% allocation of EquityCo Shares.
In addition to the allocation in the paragraph above, each Consenting PIK Holder who signs up to or accedes to the TSA on or before the Early Consent Time will additionally receive their pro rata share of 30% of the 7.5% allocation of EquityCo Shares.
Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people with sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2024.
Disclaimer
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities referred to in this announcement, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, or an exemption from registration.
This release may contain "forward-looking" information. The forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions about future events or conditions and is intended to illustrate hypothetical results under those conditions. Actual events or conditions are unlikely to be consistent with and may materially differ from those assumed. Any views or opinions expressed in this release (including statements or forecasts) constitute the judgement of the Company as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.
Any projections or forecasts in this release are illustrative only and have been based on the estimates and assumptions when the Company's business plan was prepared. Such estimates and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. These projections do not constitute a forecast or prediction of actual results and there can be no assurance that the projected results will actually be realized or achieved. Actual results may depend on future events which are not in the Company's control and may be materially affected by unforeseen economic or other circumstances.
Contacts:
Media:
Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants
Tel.: +353 1 498 0300 / +353 87 2269345
Email: [email protected]
Conor McClafferty, FGS Global
Email: [email protected]
Investors:
Email: [email protected]
