403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Of Information Mourns Veteran Actor Mohammad Al-Munaie
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Information mourned veteran actor Mohammad Al-Munaie, who passed away Friday evening after a rich career spanning more than six decades.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Information conveyed the condolences of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and ministry employees to the family and relatives of the deceased actor.
They called with appreciation Al-Munaie's significant contributions that enriched the Kuwaiti and Gulf theatrical scene and made him one of its pioneers.
The ministry noted that Al-Munaie began his career by joining the Popular Theater Troupe and contributed to the establishment of the Kuwaiti Theater Troupe.
He participated in dozens of theatrical and television works that tackled social issues with a sincere spirit and distinguished performance.
He was an example of a dedicated actor who combined talent and commitment, leaving an unforgettable mark on Kuwaiti and Gulf art movement, added the statement.
The Ministry of Information offered its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his esteemed family, relatives, and colleagues in Kuwait and the Gulf. (end)
mdm
In a press statement, the Ministry of Information conveyed the condolences of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and ministry employees to the family and relatives of the deceased actor.
They called with appreciation Al-Munaie's significant contributions that enriched the Kuwaiti and Gulf theatrical scene and made him one of its pioneers.
The ministry noted that Al-Munaie began his career by joining the Popular Theater Troupe and contributed to the establishment of the Kuwaiti Theater Troupe.
He participated in dozens of theatrical and television works that tackled social issues with a sincere spirit and distinguished performance.
He was an example of a dedicated actor who combined talent and commitment, leaving an unforgettable mark on Kuwaiti and Gulf art movement, added the statement.
The Ministry of Information offered its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his esteemed family, relatives, and colleagues in Kuwait and the Gulf. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment