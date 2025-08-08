Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Information Mourns Veteran Actor Mohammad Al-Munaie

2025-08-08 07:06:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Information mourned veteran actor Mohammad Al-Munaie, who passed away Friday evening after a rich career spanning more than six decades.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Information conveyed the condolences of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and ministry employees to the family and relatives of the deceased actor.
They called with appreciation Al-Munaie's significant contributions that enriched the Kuwaiti and Gulf theatrical scene and made him one of its pioneers.
The ministry noted that Al-Munaie began his career by joining the Popular Theater Troupe and contributed to the establishment of the Kuwaiti Theater Troupe.
He participated in dozens of theatrical and television works that tackled social issues with a sincere spirit and distinguished performance.
He was an example of a dedicated actor who combined talent and commitment, leaving an unforgettable mark on Kuwaiti and Gulf art movement, added the statement.
The Ministry of Information offered its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his esteemed family, relatives, and colleagues in Kuwait and the Gulf. (end)
