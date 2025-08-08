Eddie Murphy Says He Is Not Motivated By Awards
The 64-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, starring in hit film franchises like 'Beverly Hills Cop' and 'Shrek', but Eddie insists that he's not motivated by awards, reports 'Female First UK'.
He told Sky News,“The movies are timeless, and they're special, so for years and years those movies play and the movies have commercial success. So you make a lot of money and people love it, so you don't even think about 'I didn't win a trophy'. The response from the people and that the movie has legs, that's the trophy”.
He further mentioned,“You know what I've earned over these years? One day, they'll give me one of those honorary Oscars. When I'm really old. And I'll say thank you so much for this wonderful honour. I'll be old like that and I'll have no teeth. I'm cool with getting my honorary Oscar when I'm 90”.
As per 'Female First UK', Eddie stars alongside Pete Davidson in 'The Pickup', the new action-comedy movie, and the actor recently claimed that he has "a lot in common" with Pete. Eddie also revealed that he relished the experience of working with Pete, a former Saturday Night Live star.
Speaking to Extra, Eddie explained, "I was looking forward to working with him. I was a fan already from SNL, and we have a lot in common now. We both started doing stand-up when we were really young, and we both started Saturday Night Live when we were really young, and we both lost our dads when we were really young. So, we had a lot in common, and he's a new-generation SNL. So, it was exciting. I love working with SNL alumni. I feel like a kinship to all of them”.
Pete is currently expecting his first child with Elsie Hewitt but Eddie hadn't offered him any parenting advice.
