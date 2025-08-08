VAP Group In Association With Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau Is Set To Host All AI Futurists At The Global AI Show At Abu Dhabi, On 8-9Th December 2025

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Following the resounding success of past two editionsand supported byis set to host an exclusive event onthat will bring together AI futurists across the globe with 5,000+ attendees, 200+ speakers, 150+ sponsors and exhibitors 150+ media professionals all under one roof to explore the latest AI innovations, trends and investment opportunities.

We are also proud to announce the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau for the upcoming Global AI Show, further strengthening our mission to bring world-class innovation and thought leadership to the heart of the UAE.

Global AI Show has previously hosted Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Government of Alberta, Canada, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security

United Arab Emirates Government, Janet Adams, COO- SingularityNET / ASI, Georges De Moura – Group Vice President and CISO – EDGE, and others.

Over the years, the Global AI Show has played a pivotal role in creating a high-impact network of AI Trailblazers and Innovators that created a transformative upsurge worldwide.







As AI continues to revolutionize and evolve, The Global AI Show 2025 serves as the ultimate convergence point for thought leaders and disruptors. This event serves as a strategic hub for AI policymakers, investors, startups, and enterprises. This event also has Global AI Show Week – a multi-day, country-wide celebration of artificial intelligence organised between 3rd-12th December, bringing together global researchers, founders, investors, and policymakers for a series of high-impact events – panels, showcases, roundtables, and mixers – all focused on AI.

A leading AI, Blockchain and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong UAE, UK, India and Hongkong footprint, our expert team of 170+ professionals ensures our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming. We also offer services in Advertising & Media and Staffing.

