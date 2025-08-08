403
OIC Lashes Out At Israeli Occupation Decision To Re-Occupy Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday denounced in the most resounding terms the decision by the Israeli occupation authorities to re-occupy the whole of Gaza Strip and drive some one million Gazans from Gaza City and the north to the south of the enclave.
The OIC, in a statement said the plot is further escalation in Tel Aviv's policy of mass starvation, annihilation, evictions and siege in Gaza.
These crimes flagrantly breach the international humanitarian law and constitute shameless challenge to the relevant UN resolutions and edicts that had been declared by the International Criminal Court.
The Israeli occupation authority is fully responsible for these crimes that have aggravated the unprecedented humanitarian hardships in Gaza Strip, the OIC statement said.
It also condemned the dangerous escalatory actions by the Israeli settlers, amid protection by the occupation army, in the West Bank, condemning the colonial settlement activities, land confiscation, demolishing of the houses, launching recurring attacks on Islamic and Christian sanctities and holding proceeds of Palestinian taxes.
Moreover, the Islamic organization called on the UN Security Council to act instantly and decisively to enforce a cease-fire and ensure entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into all areas of the strip.
It also called for securing effective international protection of the Palestinian people, taking the required measures to end the Israeli occupation and enable the Palestinian people to attain sovereignty of their independent state on the territories that have been occupied since 1967.
The Israeli mini-cabinet, earlier today, endorsed a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City, expand the military operations to more locations and camps in the strip. (end)
fn
