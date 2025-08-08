Abu Dhabi Authority Records Violation Of Collecting Oysters From Marine Reserve

Abu Dhabi authorities recorded an environmental violation in a marine reserve, involving the collection of oysters. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi said any violation within protected areas exposes the perpetrator to legal accountability.

What are marine reserves?

A marine reserve is a protected area where the focus is safeguarding aquatic organisms and biodiversity. Human activities like fishing and hunting are prohibited, in order to prevent to the natural marine habitat.

According to Visit Abu Dhabi, the following are marine protected areas:



Ras Ghanadah

Saadiyat Marine National Park

Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve Al Yasat Protected Area

Prohibited activities, penalties

According to Cabinet Resolution No. (120) of 2023, practising diving activities for the purpose of fishing and exploiting living aquatic resources without a permit issued by the competent authority is punishable by a Dh1,000 fine for a first-time offence.

When it comes to marine protected areas, additional penalties may be levied. According to Federal Law No. (24) of 1999, the following activities are prohibited in natural reserves:

Hunting, transporting, killing or harming wild and marine creatures or undertaking activities leading to their eradication.Damaging or destroying geological or geographical formations or areas considered natural habitat to animal and plant species as a result of increase or growth of such species.Introducing foreign species into the reserve.

Polluting the soil, water or air of the reserve.Military maneuvers and shooting practices.

Cutting trees or eroding soil.Amusements, recreation and sports functions which can kill or harm or have negative impact on natural life.

All that can disturb the natural balance of such reserves