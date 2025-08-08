U.S. Global Investors Launches Its Smart Beta 2.0 SEA ETF On The Mexican Stock Exchange, Joining JETS And GOAU

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Antonio, TX, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ : GROW ) (the“Company”), a registered investment advisory firm[1] with expertise in gold mining stocks and the airline industry, today is pleased to announce that its shipping ETF, theis now listed on Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), also known as the Mexican Stock Exchange.

The ETF becomes the third U.S. Global ETF to be made available to investors in Mexico, joining the U.S. Global Jets ETF ( NYSE: JETS ) and U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( NYSE: GOAU ).

Expansion into Latin America

The BMV is Latin America's second-largest stock exchange, with a total market cap of over $530 billion.[2] By listing SEA here, the Company aims to expand its international footprint for investors seeking exposure to the global transportation and logistics sectors.

“We're proud that SEA will be the first pure-play maritime shipping and air freight ETF on the BMV,” comments Frank Holmes, the Company's CEO and Chief Investment Officer.“The Mexican government is currently investing billions to improve and modernize its nation's seaports,[3] with an eye on increasing trade with East Asia.[4] SEA is right at home where global trade is expanding, especially along vital supply chains that connect North America and Asia.”

A Distinct Approach to Global Shipping and Air Freight

Launched in January 2022, SEA seeks to provide investors diversified access to the global shipping and air freight industries. Its index, the U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo Index (SEAX), uses a Smart Beta 2.0 strategy to help determine the most efficient marine shipping, air freight and port and harbor companies in the world.

“More than 80% of all goods traded around the world is carried by sea,”[5] adds Mr. Holmes.“From raw materials to finished products, the companies in SEA's index form the backbone of global commerce. We believe this makes SEA a compelling option for investors looking to gain targeted exposure to supply chain infrastructure.”

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( ) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

