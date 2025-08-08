Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Secures Financing Advisors, Expands Offerings To Fund Beacon Gold Mill Restart
-
LaFleur Minerals has engaged FMI Securities and FM Global Markets to raise up to C$5 million in debt financing.
The capital will be used to restart production at their fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec.
The company also launched two equity offerings: a LIFE private placement and a charity flow-through unit offering, which together could raise over C$5.4 million in additional capital.
LaFleur's strategy focuses on near-term production at its Beacon Gold Mill, sourcing material from the Swanson Gold Deposit and other surrounding projects, highlighted by current gold prices and production-ready infrastructure as key advantages.
LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) , a Canadian near-term gold producer, is moving forward with its plans to restart gold production at its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill by securing corporate finance advisors and expanding its capital-raising efforts ( ).
On July 25, the company announced it had engaged FMI Securities Inc. and FM Global Markets Inc. to raise up to C$5 million in secured debt financing. If acquired, these funds would be earmarked for restarting operations at the Beacon Gold Mill, a fully permitted and recently refurbished facility located...
