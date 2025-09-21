China's Weng, Jia/Zhang Seize Two Titles At Badminton China Masters An Se-Young Lifts Women's Crown
Weng triumphed over Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei 21-11, 21-15. "I performed quite well with clear tactics and mindset," commented Weng. "My consistency comes from all-around preparation in both life and training."
In a gruelling women's doubles final that lasted approximately 80 minutes, Jia and Zhang overcame Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong of South Korea 21-19, 16-21, 21-13, reports Xinhua.
"I told Zhang to treat it like an Olympic final. If we don't overcome difficulties on court, we won't have another chance," said Jia, adding that the title reaffirmed her self-belief and motivation. "It proves I still have what it takes."
In the women's singles, world No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea successfully defended her title, overpowering China's Han Yue 21-11, 21-3 with her relentless speed and precision.
"Winning matches is certainly important, but I think how to better enjoy the badminton I love seems to be the question I need to ponder so far and ultimately," An said.
"She put a lot of pressure on me with her pace. I really wanted to score more, but I couldn't break through," commented Han. "I truly thank the fans for their cheering and support. I'm sorry I didn't perform better."
Additionally, the men's doubles saw another victory for South Korea as world champions Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae edged past India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 21-19, 21-15.
In the mixed doubles, Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran captured the title with a 21-8, 21-17 victory over Malaysian world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei. "We are very proud to win our first Masters title here in Shenzhen," Dechapol said.
