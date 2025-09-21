IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Six Gujarat Districts On Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (IANS) As Navratri festivities begin across the country on Monday, including in Gujarat, where lakhs of devotees are preparing for the Garba celebrations, unseasonal rain has dampened spirits and raised concerns for organisers and participants.

While scattered showers were reported on Sunday in several districts of south Gujarat, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places on the first day of Navratri.

On Sunday, rainfall disrupted preparations in parts of the state, with Hansot in Bharuch recording 1.5 inches in just eight hours between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Similar showers were reported in Navsari and Chikhli, while sporadic rainfall also occurred in Kheda, Anand, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad.

Organisers say waterlogging at Garba venues has already created hurdles ahead of the nine-night festival, even as sportspersons and devotees brace for further disruptions if weather forecasts hold true.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering of cooperative institutions in Amreli on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said: "The Prime Minister has pledged an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and called upon citizens to support it. He has said that whether it is 'chip or ship', it must be manufactured in India. It is the need of the hour to use Swadeshi products and give momentum to 'vocal for local'."

With Navratri beginning on Monday, followed by Diwali, CM Patel urged citizens to prioritise Indian-made goods during festive purchases.

He appealed to traders and shopkeepers to promote Swadeshi products and called for support to women self-help groups and Sakhi Mandals by buying their handicrafts.

"Through such efforts, we can truly realise the resolve of prosperity through cooperation," he added.

Navratri in Gujarat, one of the state's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, has gained global recognition, with UNESCO acknowledging its cultural significance.

The nine-day festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, sees millions of devotees taking part in traditional Garba and Dandiya performances, colourful processions, and community rituals across Gujarat.