Madhya Pradesh: Girl Missing In Sindh River Tragedy, Five Rescued

MENAFN - IANS) Datia (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 21 (IANS) A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Sevada, Datia district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday when six young girls participating in the traditional 'Mamulia Visarjan' ritual were swept away by the strong currents of the Sindh River.

The ritual, observed during Pitru Paksha, involves children immersing flower-decorated bushes (Mamulias) in rivers or ponds as a symbolic tribute to ancestors. The girls had gone to the river around 7:30 a.m. to perform the immersion when tragedy struck. Locals present at the scene managed to rescue five of the children, but 12-year-old Simran Khatik remains missing, a police official said.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) scouring the river. Divers were eventually deployed at the Sankua ghat, but none were present at the time of the incident, further hampering the search effort, said the police officials.

This marks the second drowning tragedy in the Sindh River in just two days.

On Saturday, a Navy soldier lost his life while bathing in the river near Uchad village. His body was recovered only the following morning, again pointing to administrative lapses in emergency response.

The recurring incidents have sparked concern among residents and local leaders, who are demanding better preparedness and quicker action from disaster management teams.

The Sindh River, known for its unpredictable currents, has become a site of repeated tragedies, especially during religious observances. As the search for Simran continues, her family and the community remain in anguish, hoping for a miracle.

The incident has cast a shadow over the sacred Mamulia Visarjan tradition, turning a moment of ancestral reverence into one of sorrow and loss.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement addressing the delay in response, but calls for accountability and improved safety measures around riverbanks during festive periods are growing louder.