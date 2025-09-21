Madhya Pradesh: Girl Missing In Sindh River Tragedy, Five Rescued
The ritual, observed during Pitru Paksha, involves children immersing flower-decorated bushes (Mamulias) in rivers or ponds as a symbolic tribute to ancestors. The girls had gone to the river around 7:30 a.m. to perform the immersion when tragedy struck. Locals present at the scene managed to rescue five of the children, but 12-year-old Simran Khatik remains missing, a police official said.
Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) scouring the river. Divers were eventually deployed at the Sankua ghat, but none were present at the time of the incident, further hampering the search effort, said the police officials.
This marks the second drowning tragedy in the Sindh River in just two days.
On Saturday, a Navy soldier lost his life while bathing in the river near Uchad village. His body was recovered only the following morning, again pointing to administrative lapses in emergency response.
The recurring incidents have sparked concern among residents and local leaders, who are demanding better preparedness and quicker action from disaster management teams.
The Sindh River, known for its unpredictable currents, has become a site of repeated tragedies, especially during religious observances. As the search for Simran continues, her family and the community remain in anguish, hoping for a miracle.
The incident has cast a shadow over the sacred Mamulia Visarjan tradition, turning a moment of ancestral reverence into one of sorrow and loss.
Authorities have yet to issue an official statement addressing the delay in response, but calls for accountability and improved safety measures around riverbanks during festive periods are growing louder.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment